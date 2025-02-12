Fantasy Hockey
Konsta Helenius News: Working through slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Helenius was held off the scoresheet for the 10th time in his past 12 AHL outings Tuesday.

Helenius has been something of a mixed bag in his rookie season with Rochester. He enjoyed a four-game goal-scoring streak from Nov. 1-8 and collected six assists across four appearances from Feb. 11-20, but he also went scoreless in seven of eight outings from Nov. 9-27, in addition to his recent slump. Some degree of inconsistency isn't shocking for a young player -- Helenius is still just 18 -- and especially for one transitioning to North American hockey. He previously recorded 14 goals and 36 points in 51 regular-season appearances with Jukurit Mikkeli of Finland's Liiga in 2023-24. It seems fair to believe that Helenius needs more time to develop in the minors, but he has a lot of potential. The Sabres selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Konsta Helenius
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
