Kris Letang Injury: Considered day-to-day
Letang (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play in Saturday's matchup against Washington.
It's unclear if Letang will be ready to play against the Capitals on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set between the two teams. He has produced three goals, 34 points, 104 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 95 hits across 73 appearances this season.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Letang See More