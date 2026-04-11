Kris Letang headshot

Kris Letang Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Letang (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play in Saturday's matchup against Washington.

It's unclear if Letang will be ready to play against the Capitals on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set between the two teams. He has produced three goals, 34 points, 104 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 95 hits across 73 appearances this season.

Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins
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