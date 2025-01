Letang (illness) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Washington, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Letang missed Friday's 5-2 win over Buffalo due to the illness. He has seven goals, 17 points, 18 PIM, 71 hits and 45 blocks in 40 appearances in 2024-25. If Letang returns Saturday, then Ryan Graves will likely be a healthy scratch.