Kris Letang Injury: Game-time call Friday

Letang (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Jets on Friday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Letang looks poised to return from a three-game absence due to his illness. Prior to being sidelined, the 37-year-old blueliner was mired in a 14-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 14 versus the Habs. During his goalless streak, the Montreal native managed just three assists and has struggled to provide much in the way of offensive upside.