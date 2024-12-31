Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kris Letang headshot

Kris Letang Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Letang (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Pittsburgh activated Marcus Pettersson (lower body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Letang won't be eligible to return until at least Jan. 5 against Carolina following his placement on the IR list. He has amassed seven goals, 16 points, 84 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 56 hits in 34 appearances this season.

Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now