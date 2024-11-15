Fantasy Hockey
Kris Letang Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Letang (illness) will not be in the Pittsburgh lineup Friday in Columbus, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Letang also should be considered questionable for Saturday's home game versus San Jose. The 37-year-old defenseman has struggled offensively this season with only two goals and six points in 18 games. Owen Pickering, who was recalled earlier in the day, could make his NHL debut on the blue line in place of Letang.

