Kris Letang Injury: Practices Tuesday

Letang (foot) participated in Tuesday's practice and feels close to being ready to play, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Following a four-game absence due to a fracture in his foot, Letang appears to be trending toward a return to the lineup against New Jersey on Feb. 26. However, he remains on injured reserve for now. Letang has registered three goals, 25 points, 81 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 67 hits through 50 appearances this season.