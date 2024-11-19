Kris Letang Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Letang (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Letang will be shelved for his third consecutive game due to his lingering illness. Prior to his absence, the 37-year-old blueliner was mired in a 14-game goal drought during which he managed just three assists to go with 41 shots, 26 hits and 18 blocks. With Letang still shelved, Owen Pickering figures to remain in the Pens' lineup versus the Bolts.