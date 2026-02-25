Kris Letang News: Activated off IR
Letang (foot) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday.
Letang will return to the lineup, having missed the Penguins' last four games due to his foot injury. Prior to his absence, the blueliner was mired in an 11-game goal drought during which he notched five assists, 15 shots and 19 hits. The Montreal native will need to adjust to a new defense partner, as the team traded away Brett Kulak on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Letang See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!3 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break22 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 223 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips23 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Letang See More