Kris Letang News: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Letang (foot) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday.

Letang will return to the lineup, having missed the Penguins' last four games due to his foot injury. Prior to his absence, the blueliner was mired in an 11-game goal drought during which he notched five assists, 15 shots and 19 hits. The Montreal native will need to adjust to a new defense partner, as the team traded away Brett Kulak on Tuesday.

