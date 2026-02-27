Kris Letang News: Earns helper in return

Letang logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Letang ended up missing just four games due to a foot fracture, thanks to the Olympic break. The defenseman is back in a top-four role with power-play minutes. He's earned three goals, 23 assists, 83 shots on net, 67 hits, 66 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 51 appearances this season.