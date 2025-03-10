Kris Letang News: Four helpers in seven games

Letang logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

This was Letang's four helper in seven games and his first contribution on the power play in that span. He set up Evgeni Malkin's opening tally in the second period. Letang is up to 25 points (10 on the power play), 134 shots on net, 98 hits, 72 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 59 contests in a top-four role this season.