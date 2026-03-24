Kris Letang News: Fourth active defender to 800 pts

Letang put up an assist Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to Colorado. It was his 800th NHL point.

Letang is the 21st defender in history to reach 800 NHL points and the fourth active. Brent Burns (939), Erik Karlsson (924) and Victor Hedman (811) top that list. Letang achieved the feat in 1,226 NHL games. It was a great milestone for Letang, who had gone 11 games without a point. His last goal was on New Year's Day. He has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his last 27 games.