Kris Letang headshot

Kris Letang News: Gets game-winner in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Letang scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Letang had gone without a goal over his previous 38 games, with his last tally being Jan. 1 against the Red Wings. His game-winning goal Saturday was his first point over four contests in this first-round series against the Flyers. The defenseman has added eight shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating. Prior to this playoff run, Letang had totaled 90 points over 149 career postseason outings.

Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins
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