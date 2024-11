Letang (illness) will return from a three-game absence in Friday's game versus the Jets.

Letang is poised to resume his top-four role as well as his power-play duties in his first action since Nov. 13. The 37-year-old defenseman has struggled this season, posting six points, 47 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 18 appearances.