Kris Letang News: Lights lamp Saturday

Letang recorded a power-play goal, a minus-2 rating and three shots during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.

Letang ended a 21-game goal-scoring drought with his first period marker, bringing him to eight goals and 21 points in 51 games. The 37-year-old's days as an elite fantasy defender appear to be behind him, but Letang will continue to have fantasy relevance as long as he's feeding pucks to Sidney Crosby on Pittsburgh's top power-play unit.