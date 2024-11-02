Fantasy Hockey
Kris Letang headshot

Kris Letang News: Logs power-play assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 7:45pm

Letang had a power-play assist, one shot on net, one block, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Letang had the primary helper on Sidney Crosby's second-period power-play tally. It was Letang's third point while on the man advantage. The defenseman entered the contest with just one point over the previous eight outings. The three hits raised his season total to 25 over 13 outings.

Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins
