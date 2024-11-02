Kris Letang News: Logs power-play assist in win

Letang had a power-play assist, one shot on net, one block, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Letang had the primary helper on Sidney Crosby's second-period power-play tally. It was Letang's third point while on the man advantage. The defenseman entered the contest with just one point over the previous eight outings. The three hits raised his season total to 25 over 13 outings.