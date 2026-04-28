Kris Letang News: Lucky bounce for another GWG
Letang scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 5.
Letang's shot missed the net, but the carom off the back boards landed in the crease, and Dan Vladar inadvertently shuffled the puck into his net. This was Letang's second goal in as many games, and both have sealed victories as the Penguins work their way back from what was a 3-0 series deficit. Letang has added nine shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating over five playoff contests.
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