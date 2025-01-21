Fantasy Hockey
Kris Letang headshot

Kris Letang News: Manages helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Letang notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Letang picked up his first point over two outings since he missed a game due to an illness. He has just two helpers over eight appearances in January. The 37-year-old blueliner has struggled on offense this season with 18 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 42 contests, and he's added 75 hits and 49 blocked shots.

