Kris Letang News: On ice Thursday
Letang (rest) should be ready for the playoffs after returning to practice Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Letang is currently mired in a 25-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 1 versus the Red Wings. During that stretch, the blueliner has registered 14 assists and 38 shots, so he is still managing to produce at a decent clip. While the Montreal native is no longer on the Pens' No. 1 power-play unit, he should still see plenty of minutes with the second group.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Letang See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat SheetYesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kris Letang See More