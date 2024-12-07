Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kris Letang headshot

Kris Letang News: Pots empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Letang scored a shorthanded empty-net goal, fired seven shots on net, went plus-3, added two PIM, levied two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Letang racked up plenty of non-scoring production before putting away the final goal of the game. He's scored three times and added two assists over his last four games. The defenseman is up to five goals, 11 points, 69 shots on net, 46 hits, 29 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 26 appearances. Letang has logged at least one shorthanded point in four of the last six campaigns, but it doesn't represent an outsized portion of his offense.

Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now