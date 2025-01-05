Kris Letang News: Removed from IR

Letang (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.

Pittsburgh moved Philip Tomasino (lower body) to the IR list in a corresponding move. Letang will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit versus Carolina on Sunday after missing the last three games. He has produced seven goals, 16 points, 84 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 56 hits in 34 appearances this season. With Letang back, Ryan Graves will be a healthy scratch versus the Hurricanes.