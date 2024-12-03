Kris Letang News: Scores again Tuesday

Letang scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

Letang's tally stretched the Penguins' lead to 3-1 in the second period. The defenseman has four points over his last two games after going six contests without a point. He's collected four goals, six helpers, 61 shots on net, 43 hits, 26 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 24 outings overall.