Kris Letang headshot

Kris Letang News: Sitting out season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Letang will not play Tuesday against the Blues as Pittsburgh rests its veterans ahead of the postseason, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

The 38-year-old blueliner has three goals and 34 points across 73 appearances in 2025-26, continuing a gradual decline in production as his role on the power play has diminished since Karlsson's arrival in Pittsburgh. He still contributes in peripheral categories and holds down a spot on Pittsburgh's second pair. Letang's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats at this stage of his career, though he'll be in the lineup when the playoffs begin.

Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins
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