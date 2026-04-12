Kris Letang News: Slated to return
Letang (upper body) is expected to suit up against Washington on Sunday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Letang will draw back into the fold after missing Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. He has contributed three goals, 34 points, 104 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 95 hits across 73 appearances this season.
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