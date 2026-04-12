Kris Letang headshot

Kris Letang News: Slated to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Letang (upper body) is expected to suit up against Washington on Sunday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Letang will draw back into the fold after missing Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals. He has contributed three goals, 34 points, 104 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 95 hits across 73 appearances this season.

Kris Letang
Pittsburgh Penguins
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