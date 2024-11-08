Kris Letang News: Snags helper Friday

Letang logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Letang has earned three helpers over his last six contests as he tries to overcome a slow start to the campaign. The 37-year-old defenseman has two goals, four assists, 42 shots on net, 34 hits, 13 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 16 appearances. Letang continues to see big minutes in a top-four role as well as power-play time, so he should be able to make progress on offense over time.