Kris Letang News: Snaps slump Saturday

Letang posted an assist, two shots on goal, four PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

The helper snapped a six-game slump for Letang, who had earned four assists over five contests prior to the drought. The 37-year-old defenseman has had some cold stretches this season, which is to be expected at his age while playing for a declining team. He's at eight goals, 21 helpers, 158 shots on net, 112 hits, 98 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 70 outings overall.