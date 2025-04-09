Kris Letang News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Letang scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Letang has two points over his last three games, and this goal snapped a stretch of 20 contests in which he was limited to eight assists and 44 shots on net. The 37-year-old blueliner is up to 30 points, but this is still likely to be his lowest-scoring campaign since 2013-14, when he had 22 points over just 37 outings. Letang has added 161 shots on net, 114 hits, 98 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 72 appearances this season.