Kris Letang News: Two points in blowout win

Letang scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Canadiens.

Both of Letang's points came on the power play. The 37-year-old defenseman has turned up the offense lately with four goals and four helpers over his last six contests, with five of those points coming on the power play in addition to one shorthanded goal. Overall, he has 14 points (eight on the power play), 75 shots on net, 46 hits, 31 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 28 outings.