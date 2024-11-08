Kurtis MacDermid News: Getting fourth-line TOI

MacDermid had one shot on net, three blocks and one hit over 6:24 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

MacDermid made a second consecutive start and toiled away on the fourth line. He's been in the active lineup, after the Devils sustained injuries to Curtis Lazar (knee) and Nathan Bastian (jaw). Lazar is estimated to return sometime next week while Bastian's injury could sideline him until the end of the month. MacDermid is fond of throwing his body around and could rack up a significant amount of hits in any game in which he's active.