Kurtis MacDermid News: Not seeing much playing time

MacDermid has played in just three of the Devils' 13 games so far.

MacDermid is an out-and-out enforcer -- he's fought twice in his three games while adding six hits. The 30-year-old defenseman-turned-forward appears to be an option only when the Devils think they'll need extra toughness in the lineup or when a winger is injured. He had three points, 73 PIM and 83 hits over 45 regular-season outings between Colorado and New Jersey in 2023-24.