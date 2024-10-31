Fantasy Hockey
Kurtis MacDermid headshot

Kurtis MacDermid News: Not seeing much playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

MacDermid has played in just three of the Devils' 13 games so far.

MacDermid is an out-and-out enforcer -- he's fought twice in his three games while adding six hits. The 30-year-old defenseman-turned-forward appears to be an option only when the Devils think they'll need extra toughness in the lineup or when a winger is injured. He had three points, 73 PIM and 83 hits over 45 regular-season outings between Colorado and New Jersey in 2023-24.

Kurtis MacDermid
New Jersey Devils
