Kurtis MacDermid News: Playing time hard to come by
MacDermid has been scratched for eight of the Devils' last 10 games after sitting out Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Devils look to be finding ways to avoid playing MacDermid -- amid a run of injuries to forwards, call-ups took over the vacated fourth-line spots in the lineup. MacDermid has no points, 20 hits and 17 PIM over 12 appearances this season. With Nathan Bastian back from a jaw injury, it's even less likely MacDermid will play much, as the Devils don't need two enforcers in the lineup.
