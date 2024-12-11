Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kurtis MacDermid headshot

Kurtis MacDermid News: Playing time hard to come by

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

MacDermid has been scratched for eight of the Devils' last 10 games after sitting out Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Devils look to be finding ways to avoid playing MacDermid -- amid a run of injuries to forwards, call-ups took over the vacated fourth-line spots in the lineup. MacDermid has no points, 20 hits and 17 PIM over 12 appearances this season. With Nathan Bastian back from a jaw injury, it's even less likely MacDermid will play much, as the Devils don't need two enforcers in the lineup.

Kurtis MacDermid
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now