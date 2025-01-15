Fantasy Hockey
Kurtis MacDermid headshot

Kurtis MacDermid News: Still in part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

MacDermid logged a season-high four hits in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

MacDermid has a short-term path to playing time while Stefan Noesen (illness) and Erik Haula (ankle) are out. Even if he continues to suit up, MacDermid will have extremely limited minutes on the fourth line -- his 6:36 of ice time Tuesday was his fourth-highest total of the season. He doesn't have a point this season while adding five shots on net, 29 hits and 19 PIM across 17 appearances.

Kurtis MacDermid
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
