Kyle Burroughs News: Rejoins team Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 11:25am

Burroughs (personal) was back on the ice Monday after he was re-added to the Kings' roster.

Burroughs was designated a non-roster player for personal reasons Saturday but looks to be back with the club. The 29-year-old blueliner has been far from a lock for the lineup this season, playing in just 20 games so far this year. In those appearances, Burroughs has notched two assists, 31 hits and three shots on goal while averaging a mere 8:39 of ice time.

