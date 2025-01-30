Kyle Capobianco News: Back in NHL

Capobianco was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday, per Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.

The Stars need an extra defenseman as Miro Heiskanen is week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury Tuesday courtesy of a hit by the Golden Knights' Mark Stone. The Stars had five healthy defensemen heading into Friday's tilt against the Canucks before the recall of Capobianco. Capobianco had two goals and 26 assists in 35 AHL games before his recall.