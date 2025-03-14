Fantasy Hockey
Kyle Capobianco

Kyle Capobianco News: Back in NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Capobianco was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday.

Capobianco was called up as Lian Bichsel is day-to-day with an illness. Capobianco has played one game this season at the NHL level, picking up a pair of minors and going minus-2 in 11:23 of action Jan. 31 versus Vancouver. Capobianco had five goals, 30 assists and 50 PIM across 49 AHL games before his recall. He is likely the seventh defenseman Friday when the Stars face the Jets in Winnipeg.

