Kyle Capobianco News: Squeezed out of lineup

Capobianco was scratched for the eighth consecutive game in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.

Capobianco went 10 games without a point prior to this run in the press box. The Stars beefed up their blue line at the trade deadline, picking up Tyler Myers from the Canucks while also getting Lian Bichsel back from an injury. Capobianco may mix in occasionally, but with Dallas carrying nine blueliners on the NHL roster, there's not a lot of room for him to play regularly. He has five points, 26 blocked shots, 17 shots on net and 12 hits over 31 appearances this season.