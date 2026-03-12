Kyle Chauvette News: Added to roster

Chauvette is on the Sharks' roster, per the NHL media site.

Chauvette has a 2.63 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 34 outings with the University of New Hampshire in 2025-26. The 24-year-old can serve as an emergency goaltender for San Jose's road game against Boston on Thursday. Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) is questionable for the match, which is why Chauvette is on the roster.