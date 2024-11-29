Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Assist streak at three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Connor notched an assist and four PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Connor's pair of penalties were both drawn by Jack Eichel, as the Vegas center got the better of the Winnipeg winger in puck battles. Connor partially made up for it with a helper on Neal Pionk's tally in the third period, giving the former an assist in his third straight game. Connor has seven points over his last six outings and is up to 13 goals, 16 helpers, 80 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 15 PIM through 24 contests overall. With a rare fighting major on his record, Connor's unlikely to be a Lady Byng finalist this year, but the winger continues to provide elite offense for fantasy managers.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now