Connor scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Both points came in the first period, with the shortie being the first of the season for Connor. The 27-year-old has gotten onto the scoresheet in all eight of Winnipeg's games so far in 2024-25, piling up six goals and 10 points, and as long as he stays healthy he should be able to deliver his third career 80-point campaign.