Kyle Connor News: Dishes pair of helpers

Connor logged two assists, four shots on gal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Connor has earned four goals and five assists over his last six outings. The 28-year-old winger helped out on both of Gabriel Vilardi's tallies in this contest. Connor is up to 69 points (30 goals, 39 assists), 177 shots on net and a plus-8 rating across 56 appearances. He's the Jets' leading scorer and has a good chance of besting his career-high 93 points from the 2021-22 campaign.