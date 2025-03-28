Kyle Connor News: Dishes two assists in Friday's win

Connor supplied two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Connor was away from the team earlier in the week after welcoming a daughter into the world. The 28-year-old didn't get the new-dad boost for goal-scoring, but he helped out on tallies by linemates Alex Iafallo and Mark Scheifele. Connor's gone scoreless in four of 13 games in March, but he has multiple points in five other contests this month for a total of six goals and nine assists. For the season, he's at 88 points, including a career-high 51 helpers, and he's added 237 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 73 outings.