Kyle Connor News: Draws power-play helper

Connor notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Connor has six points over his last five outings, including an assist in each of the last two games. The winger is up to 28 points (seven on the power play), 79 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 23 appearances. While the Jets have started to show some flaws in recent weeks, Connor remains one of the team's top forwards and should be a consistent presence on the top line and first power-play unit.