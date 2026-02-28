Kyle Connor News: Earns two points in overtime loss

Connor scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Connor's goal late in the third period forced overtime. He's scored in four straight contests and has five goals and six helpers during an eight-game point streak. For the season, the 29-year-old winger is up to 27 goals, 40 helpers, 192 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 58 appearances. He's well on his way to finishing with at least 80 points for the fourth time in five years.