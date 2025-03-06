Fantasy Hockey
Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Eighteen points in last 13 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Connor scored a goal and added an assist in Winnipeg's 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Connor has five points (one goal, four assists) on his three-game streak. And he has six goals and 12 assists, along with 49 shots, in his last 13 games. Connor leads the surging Jets with 78 points and 46 assists, and he sits in a tie with David Pastrnak for fourth on the NHL scoring list. He's probably one of the quietest and underrated superstars in the NHL -- he has no hardware to his name, other than two All-Star nods (2022, 2024).

