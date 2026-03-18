Kyle Connor News: Extends point streak
Connor recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.
Connor was unable to find the back of the net for a fourth straight game, but it wasn't for a lack of trying, as the seven shots he had in the contest were his third-highest mark of the season. Still, the 29-year-old pushed his point streak to four games, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 11 appearances since the Olympic break. Over that stretch, Connor has racked up 14 points (six goals, eight assists), 35 shots, 10 hits and four blocked shots while adding a plus-6 rating.
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