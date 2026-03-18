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Kyle Connor News: Extends points streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Connor recorded three assists, including one in the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators. He also took seven shots on goal and posted a plus-2 rating.

Connor was unable to find the back of the net for a fourth straight game, but it wasn't for a lack of trying, as the seven shots were Connor's third-highest mark of the season. Still, the 29-year-old playmaker pushed his point streak to four games, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 11 appearances since the Olympic break. Over that stretch, Connor has racked up 14 points (six goals, eight assists), 35 shots, 10 hits and four blocked shots while adding a plus-6 rating.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
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