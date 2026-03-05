Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Generates 12 points in last 10 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:25am

Connor had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Connor scored into the empty net, but they all count the same. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, and he scored 12 points, including five goals, in his last 10 games. He has been held off the scoresheet just once in that span. Connor sits 13th in the NHL with 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) in 61 games. He also has 202 shots this season.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
