Kyle Connor News: Goal streak at three games

Connor scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Connor's third-period tally stood as the game-winner. The winger has scored in three straight contests and has earned four goals and four assists over eight outings in March. For the season, he's up to 31 goals, 75 points, 213 shots on net and a plus-1 rating across 66 appearances in a top-line role.