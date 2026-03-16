Kyle Connor News: Goal streak at three games
Connor scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
Connor's third-period tally stood as the game-winner. The winger has scored in three straight contests and has earned four goals and four assists over eight outings in March. For the season, he's up to 31 goals, 75 points, 213 shots on net and a plus-1 rating across 66 appearances in a top-line role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Connor See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the StretchYesterday
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 79 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects11 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Connor See More