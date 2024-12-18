Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Connor headshot

Kyle Connor News: Helps out on both goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Connor notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Connor has three straight multi-point efforts and five such games over his last eight appearances. In that longer span, he's racked up six goals and seven assists. Connor's put together an impressive season with 19 goals, 23 helpers, 118 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 34 contests in his usual top-line role.

Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now