Kyle Connor News: Helps out on both goals in loss

Connor notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Connor has three straight multi-point efforts and five such games over his last eight appearances. In that longer span, he's racked up six goals and seven assists. Connor's put together an impressive season with 19 goals, 23 helpers, 118 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 34 contests in his usual top-line role.