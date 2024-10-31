Kyle Connor News: Hits milestone on three-point night

Connor scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.

All three points came in the first period as the Jets grabbed an early 3-0 lead they would never relinquish. Connor has delivered four straight multi-point performances and gotten onto the scoresheet in each of Winnipeg's first 10 games of the season, and the blistering start has carried him to a big milestone -- his first helper Wednesday gave him 500 points for his career.